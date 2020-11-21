To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Free Bet Drop advert
Free Bet Drop advert
Free Bet Drop advert
Free Bet Drop advert

Exchange Simulator

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Betfair Chase Tips

European/PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Lady Edith can lead them a merry dance at Sheffield

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday

Timeform select the three best bets from Sheffield on Saturday evening...

"...dropped a big hint her turn may not be far away when runner-up two weeks ago..."

Timeform on Lady Edith

LOSTRIGG LOUIE (Trap 2, 18:36 Sheffield) was steadily progressive in his qualifying trials despite understandably displaying signs of greenness. Evident again on debut, he did plenty wrong but still managed to finish a respectable third. The son of Droopys Jet looks to hold sound claims of turning front rank on the rails this evening and with the experience nine days ago behind him, he's fancied to land tonight's A7 affair given he remains with plenty of untapped potential.

RYBROOK RUBY (Trap 1, 19:26 Sheffield) only recently returned from a spell on the side-lines following seasonal rest but dropped a big hint latest her turn may not be far away, mixing with another early-paced sort for a long way before finding one coming fast and late too strong. Crucially this evening, there appears little early pace to her immediate outside and she can break smartly and prove tough to peg back on the rails.

LADY EDITH (Trap 4, 21:16 Sheffield) remains a maiden on the back of nine career starts to date but on the back of a recent down grade, Lisa Stephenson's charge dropped a big hint her turn may not be far away when runner-up two weeks ago. Not seen to best effect on that occasion, she remains the type to improve on the clock and if turning handy behind likely pace-setter Alton Sky (Trap 3), we're hopeful she can take control from the ¾ point.

Recommended bets

LOSTRIGG LOUIE (Trap 2) - 18:36 Sheffield
RYBROOK RUBY (Trap 1) - 19:26 Sheffield
LADY EDITH (Trap 4) - 21:16 Sheffield

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 21st Nov (A7 500m)

Show Hide

Saturday 21 November, 6.36pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Popular Ciaraeve
2. Lostrigg Louie
3. Coney Kroll
4. Onyx Shilo
5. Tell On Nellie
6. Tohullandback
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheff 21st Nov (A5 500m)

Show Hide

Saturday 21 November, 7.26pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Rybrook Ruby
2. Brynoffa Nelly
3. Rackethall Bale
4. Sizzling Belle
5. Coney Vendetta
6. Pattys Dolly
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheff 21st Nov (A8 500M)

Show Hide

Saturday 21 November, 9.16pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Tewmax Esther
2. Broomwell Blonde
3. Alton Boss
4. Lady Edith
5. Swift Model
6. Harper Of Hearts
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles