Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Lady Edith can lead them a merry dance at Sheffield

LOSTRIGG LOUIE (Trap 2, 18:36 Sheffield) was steadily progressive in his qualifying trials despite understandably displaying signs of greenness. Evident again on debut, he did plenty wrong but still managed to finish a respectable third. The son of Droopys Jet looks to hold sound claims of turning front rank on the rails this evening and with the experience nine days ago behind him, he's fancied to land tonight's A7 affair given he remains with plenty of untapped potential.

RYBROOK RUBY (Trap 1, 19:26 Sheffield) only recently returned from a spell on the side-lines following seasonal rest but dropped a big hint latest her turn may not be far away, mixing with another early-paced sort for a long way before finding one coming fast and late too strong. Crucially this evening, there appears little early pace to her immediate outside and she can break smartly and prove tough to peg back on the rails.

LADY EDITH (Trap 4, 21:16 Sheffield) remains a maiden on the back of nine career starts to date but on the back of a recent down grade, Lisa Stephenson's charge dropped a big hint her turn may not be far away when runner-up two weeks ago. Not seen to best effect on that occasion, she remains the type to improve on the clock and if turning handy behind likely pace-setter Alton Sky (Trap 3), we're hopeful she can take control from the ¾ point.

