Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Knocknaboul Syd can come home in front

Just twelve dogs remain in the 2020 Derby and KNOCKNABOUL SYD (Trap 4) can be the first to book his place in next week's final in the first semi at 20:36. The Irish star has been relentless in the competition, once again leading all before him when making it three wins for the month last week, seeing off kennelmate Deerjet Sydney. His draw in the black jacket again looks a good one given he's posted sub five-second sectionals operating from the middle to date. He can clear those inside on the approach to the first bend and come home in front.

DEERJET SYDNEY (Trap 4) can land the second semi at 20:52. He stormed through the first two rounds despite veering left from the boxes from his middle draws and ran a stormer in the red jacket behind Knocknaboul Syd last week, earning himself a slightly higher Timeform rating than his successful kennelmate. He's back in four this evening and can make it a memorable night for Limerick's Pat Buckley with victory.

AVASTORM (Trap 1) can make her first start at Nottingham a winning one in the stayers' event at 21:11. The Crayford Golden Jacket finalist was a fine second in the Leger consolation Final there last week, typically staying on dourly. She looks value against Irish hotpot Riverside Honey who drops back markedly in distance.

