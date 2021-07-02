To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: King Louis can reign at Towcester

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday

Timeform provide selections from Towcester and Sheffiled on Friday.

"...he should escape any trouble spots and can stamp his authority on this contest..."

Timeform on King Louis

King Louis (Trap 6) - 19.10 Towcester

Heat 1 of the Bgbf Truframe British Bred Champion Stakes takes place at 19.10 and the well-drawn KING LOUIS (Trap 6) looks the one to side with on the back of some slick C&D trials of late. A multiple winner around here during the spring, he boasts an excellent blend of speed and stamina and with potential for scrimmaging on his inner, he should escape any trouble spots and can stamp his authority on this contest.

Bernard (Trap 6) - 19:46 Towcester

BERNARD (Trap 6, 19.46) managed an A2 graded success at Monmore earlier in the year and, in truth, improved following a short break thereafter, registering no less than 3 open-race successes on his travels at Swindon. Consistent in defeat more recently, he's shown promise on the clock in C&D trials in recent weeks. Kevin Hutton's powerful son of Droopys Jet is another who looks to have a good make-up as the sole wide seed, not least outside one who lacks previous course knowledge and we're hopeful he can bide his time and announce his presence on proceedings from halfway.

Trickys Rubyblue (Trap 6) - 20:21 Sheffield

Sheffield recently re-introduced their Friday evening meeting and one of the best bets on the card may emerge in the shape of Robert Holt's TRICKYS RUBYBLUE (Trap 6, 20.21). Winless on the back of 5 career starts, the August 19 whelp has showed signs she's getting the hang of things of late as the grader has relinquished his grip. This is by far her easiest assignment to date and it would come as a disappointment were she unable to make a serious bid to shed the maiden tag.

Recommended bets

King Louis (Trap 6) - 19.10 Towcester
Bernard (Trap 6) - 19:46 Towcester
Trickys Rubyblue (Trap 6) - 20:21 Sheffield

Towcester 2nd Jul (OR 500m)

Show Hide

Friday 2 July, 7.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Keefill Finn
Roxys Teddy
Posh Nosh
Denmark
Shelbys Memory
King Louis
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Towcester 2nd Jul (OR 500m)

Show Hide

Friday 2 July, 7.46pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Shortwood
Salacres Neeson
Agincourt Xpert
Pocket Lola
Acomb Lillian
Bernard
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheffield 2nd Jul (A6 500m)

Show Hide

Friday 2 July, 8.21pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Paradise Amanda
2. Tewmax Rob
3. Uneverwalkalone
4. Springside Niamh
6. Trickys Rubyblue
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays