Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: King Louis can reign at Towcester

King Louis (Trap 6) - 19.10 Towcester

Heat 1 of the Bgbf Truframe British Bred Champion Stakes takes place at 19.10 and the well-drawn KING LOUIS (Trap 6) looks the one to side with on the back of some slick C&D trials of late. A multiple winner around here during the spring, he boasts an excellent blend of speed and stamina and with potential for scrimmaging on his inner, he should escape any trouble spots and can stamp his authority on this contest.

Bernard (Trap 6) - 19:46 Towcester

BERNARD (Trap 6, 19.46) managed an A2 graded success at Monmore earlier in the year and, in truth, improved following a short break thereafter, registering no less than 3 open-race successes on his travels at Swindon. Consistent in defeat more recently, he's shown promise on the clock in C&D trials in recent weeks. Kevin Hutton's powerful son of Droopys Jet is another who looks to have a good make-up as the sole wide seed, not least outside one who lacks previous course knowledge and we're hopeful he can bide his time and announce his presence on proceedings from halfway.

Trickys Rubyblue (Trap 6) - 20:21 Sheffield

Sheffield recently re-introduced their Friday evening meeting and one of the best bets on the card may emerge in the shape of Robert Holt's TRICKYS RUBYBLUE (Trap 6, 20.21). Winless on the back of 5 career starts, the August 19 whelp has showed signs she's getting the hang of things of late as the grader has relinquished his grip. This is by far her easiest assignment to date and it would come as a disappointment were she unable to make a serious bid to shed the maiden tag.

