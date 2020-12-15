Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: King Louis can complete a hat-trick

Woodcocks Romeo (Trap 6, 18.51) has been a real success story in graded company this year, making the breakthrough at A1 level 3 starts back having made what has become a customary fast start. Not at his best on Saturday, that effort is best ignored in isolation and from what looks an excellent make-up as the sole wide seed (4-5 in trap 6) he's fancied to make a bold front-running bid.

The BGBF British Bred Derby Final is an intriguing affair on paper and with several likely to be vowing for the same ground on the inner, it may open the door for King Louis (Trap 6, 21.01) to take full advantage. Liz McNair's charge has impressed with his performances over C&D in recent weeks and he's fancied to complete the hat-trick.

Easy Curly (Trap 2, 21.45) is very lightly raced for a November 17' whelp and, having got his head in front in sprint company during October, highlighted his turn over 4 bends isn't far away, just touched off 8 days ago having got in to a protracted dual with another early-paced sort. The son of Ballymac Vic is fancied to boss matters on the inside and can come out on top.

