Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Kilara Lion to roar home for punters at Hove

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday

Timeform select the three best bets at Hove on Saturday evening...

"He'll be hard to beat if pinging the traps again in the white jacket."

Timeform on Kilara Lion

SOUTHWOOD JET (Trap 1) - 18:58 Hove

SOUTHWOOD JET is one of the star attractions at Hove as the Coral Olympic gets underway and he should breeze through the first heat. He impressed in trials and an open race at Hove in the summer before blitzing his way to the Derby Final, where a slow start saw his unbeaten run in Britain come to an end. He's unsurprisingly vying for favouritism in the competition and it will be disappointing if he doesn't reach another Final.

KILARA LION (Trap 3) - 19:36 Hove

KILARA LION has had a tremendous year and added the Kent Derby to his East Anglian Derby success with a stunning pillar-to-post victory on Sunday. He'll be hard to beat if pinging the traps again in the white jacket.

CYNTHIAS GIFT (Trap 3) - 21:28 Hove

CYNTHIAS GIFT continues in good form and could offer a spot of value in the concluding Brighton Belle Trial race. She returned to action with an impressive A2 victory in October and showed up nicely in a spin around the track a week ago. A couple of her performances from the summer read well in the context of this race and she should be easily up to taking this.

