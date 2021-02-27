Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Kereight Lady has plenty in her favour

Kereight Lady (Trap 1) - 20.38 Hove

The first of three evening selections comes down at Hove, with KEREIGHT LADY (T1) fancied to continue the good work. Graded on at the basement A11 company, Kereight Lady is now really starting to get the hang of things, and following a couple of spins at Crayford, she did really well to overcome a crowding on two occasions when successful in A8 class last week A single-grade rise is more than manageable, so she's a very appealing proposition in the 20.38.

Ballyboss Con (Trap 3) - 21.31 Sheffield

We wait for the final two races on Sheffield's Sky card for the other wagers, with BALLYBOSS CON (T3) the one to beat in a good-quality A1 at 21.31. Open class when trained at Swindon, Ballyboss Con ran to a high figure when a decisive all-the-way winner in this grade a fortnight ago. Odds-on to follow up last week, she didn't get it quite right at the boxes, but still stuck to her task to finish second, confirming she remains in top form.

Coney Kebabba (Trap 2) - 21.45 Sheffield

Conversely, CONEY KEBABBA (T2) is highly unlikely to be on the pace early, and a strike rate of 5-48 indicates she often needs a fair amount of luck in her races. That said, following an eight-month exclusive run in A7 class, the grader finally relinquishes, and the drop to A8 class could be just the tonic for a return to winning ways in the 21.45.

