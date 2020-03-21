Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Kaths Otooles one of the bankers on the card

LONGACRES SWAN (Trap 5) - 14:42 Newcastle

LONGACRES SWAN could offer a spot of value against the hat-trick seeking View The Beaut on her first competitive start at Newcastle in this A5 event. A seven-time winner at Perry Barr, the pick of her efforts at the Birmingham track read well, and she's been showing up nicely in trials in her new surroundings, clocking an eye-catching 29.64 time at the end of February.

KATHS OTOOLES (Trap 3) - 16:28 Newcastle

KATHS OTOOLES looks one of the bankers on the card in this A8 affair. Angela Harrison's charge has made a bright start to her career, winning a handicap and twice finishing second, and looks better than this grade.

GLANCE (Trap 2) - 17:44 Newcastle

GLANCE has continued in fine heart since resuming winning ways at this level last month, chasing home the in-form hotpot Mustang Andy last week, and today's race looks a good opening for her.