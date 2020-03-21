Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Kaths Otooles one of the bankers on the card

Newc 21st Mar (A5 480m)
Saturday 21 March, 2.42pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Ballymac Cashcow
|2. Vicars Waste
|3. Geordie Liam
|4. View The Beaut
|5. Longacres Swan
|6. Amadan Dubh
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Betting.Betfair
Timeform bring you the best bets from Newcastle on Saturday...
"...she's been showing up nicely in trials in her new surroundings..."
Timeform on Longacres Swan
LONGACRES SWAN (Trap 5) - 14:42 Newcastle
LONGACRES SWAN could offer a spot of value against the hat-trick seeking View The Beaut on her first competitive start at Newcastle in this A5 event. A seven-time winner at Perry Barr, the pick of her efforts at the Birmingham track read well, and she's been showing up nicely in trials in her new surroundings, clocking an eye-catching 29.64 time at the end of February.
KATHS OTOOLES (Trap 3) - 16:28 Newcastle
KATHS OTOOLES looks one of the bankers on the card in this A8 affair. Angela Harrison's charge has made a bright start to her career, winning a handicap and twice finishing second, and looks better than this grade.
GLANCE (Trap 2) - 17:44 Newcastle
GLANCE has continued in fine heart since resuming winning ways at this level last month, chasing home the in-form hotpot Mustang Andy last week, and today's race looks a good opening for her.
LONGACRES SWAN (Trap 5) - 14:42 Newcastle
KATHS OTOOLES (Trap 3) - 16:28 Newcastle
GLANCE (Trap 2) - 17:44 Newcastle
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
Saturday 21 March, 2.42pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Ballymac Cashcow
|2. Vicars Waste
|3. Geordie Liam
|4. View The Beaut
|5. Longacres Swan
|6. Amadan Dubh
Saturday 21 March, 4.28pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. View Blue
|2. Darling Point
|3. Kaths Otooles
|4. Lisas Harley
|5. Alnwick Glory
|6. Mill Lara
Saturday 21 March, 5.44pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Fenceside Belle
|2. Glance
|3. Alnwick Dominoe
|4. Canny Betty
|5. Mill Lexie
|6. Fane Pink