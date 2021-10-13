Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Kanturk Sport worth siding with at Doncaster

BALLYMAC MUMBA (Trap 6, 18:09 Doncaster) has been campaigned solely over 450-metres to date but dropped her biggest hint yet that a step up to the longer four-bend trip was in order on her latest competitive outing nine days ago, coming from a most unpromising position to finish a neck second, pulling nicely clear to the pick-up. A subsequent C&D trial was solid if not spectacular but her form over the shorter trip suggests she's capable of improvement over this trip and she's fancied to go well.

It's fair to say ARDERA NIAMH (Trap 6, 19:41 Sunderland) isn't the force of old but she's still competitive in the middle grades at Sunderland as she highlighted when regaining the winning thread in A5 class at the start of last month. Her efforts have been mixed since but her latest runners-up display signalled she may be ready to strike again and from what looks a good make-up as the sole wide seed, we're siding with the veteran to add another success to her tally.

KANTURK SPORT (Trap 6, 20:54 Doncaster) is still a relative youngster as a March 20' whelp and whilst unsuccessful since her debut at Doncaster, recent efforts suggest the daughter of Bull Run Bolt may be up to doubling her career tally. Not seen to best effect on the back of a first-bend bump four days ago, her previous exploits on the clock stand up to close scrutiny in this evening's contest and if emerging unscathed around the opening bends this evening, all looks set fair for a big run.

