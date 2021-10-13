To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Paul Nicholls Previews

Horse Racing Tips

Daily Racing Tips

World Cup 2022 Tips

IPL 2021 Tips

Weekly Golf Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Kanturk Sport worth siding with at Doncaster

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday

Timeform highlight the best bets at Doncaster and Sunderland on Wednesday...

"...recent efforts suggest the daughter of Bull Run Bolt may be up to doubling her career tally..."

Timeform on Kanturk Sport

BALLYMAC MUMBA (Trap 6, 18:09 Doncaster) has been campaigned solely over 450-metres to date but dropped her biggest hint yet that a step up to the longer four-bend trip was in order on her latest competitive outing nine days ago, coming from a most unpromising position to finish a neck second, pulling nicely clear to the pick-up. A subsequent C&D trial was solid if not spectacular but her form over the shorter trip suggests she's capable of improvement over this trip and she's fancied to go well.

It's fair to say ARDERA NIAMH (Trap 6, 19:41 Sunderland) isn't the force of old but she's still competitive in the middle grades at Sunderland as she highlighted when regaining the winning thread in A5 class at the start of last month. Her efforts have been mixed since but her latest runners-up display signalled she may be ready to strike again and from what looks a good make-up as the sole wide seed, we're siding with the veteran to add another success to her tally.

KANTURK SPORT (Trap 6, 20:54 Doncaster) is still a relative youngster as a March 20' whelp and whilst unsuccessful since her debut at Doncaster, recent efforts suggest the daughter of Bull Run Bolt may be up to doubling her career tally. Not seen to best effect on the back of a first-bend bump four days ago, her previous exploits on the clock stand up to close scrutiny in this evening's contest and if emerging unscathed around the opening bends this evening, all looks set fair for a big run.

Doncaster 13th Oct (B6 450m)

Show Hide

Wednesday 13 October, 8.54pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Black Flyer
2. Proper Peasant
3. Movin Stream
4. Mill Zuri
5. Crow Bar
6. Kanturk Sport
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays