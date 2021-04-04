Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Jurassic Brett looks a standout bet at Central Park

One hound who looks particularly housed in top grade D1 company is BROSNA BLONDE (Trap 6, 17:22 Kinsley) and she's fancied to enhance her tremendous Kinsley record. Unsuccessful on a rare away day at Sunderland earlier in the week, the return to home soil from the striped jacket are both positives and she can trap fast and come out on top.

THANKS NORMA (Trap 4, 18:09 Central Park) has been in a rich vein of form in recent weeks and may well be ready to strike again. A May 19' youngster, her recent exploits stand up to close scrutiny in this evening's line up and the daughter of Droopys Sydney can trap fast and attempt to make every post a winning one.

Following a spell on the side-lines, JURASSIC BRETT (Trap 6, 19:56 Central Park) has returned in good order, successful in the middle of last month prior to going down by a short head seven days ago. He has his trapping boots on at present and his make-up as the sole wide seed looks a good one, so we're expecting a bold bid from Tony Collett's charge.

