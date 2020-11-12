Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Jumeirah Tango can shine bright at Newcastle

KILLIEFORD TONIC (Trap 3) is strongly fancied to resume winning ways in the 19:09 event. She came good with victories in an A5 and A4 last month, clocking a mighty time in the latter, and hasn't had a clear run of things in this grade the last twice. There is more to come from her granted better luck.

FAT BELLY ELLIE (Trap 6) can gobble up her rivals in the 19:58. She blew the start but still wasn't beaten all that far on Friday and had previously been in top form in this grade, an A2 like this looking well within her grasp.

JUMEIRAH TANGO (Trap 4) returned to competitive action with a fine second last week and can go one better in the 21:16 finale. A number of trials had clearly done their job and it was a fine reappearance from the bitch, who was always playing second-fiddle to the all-the-way winner. She can go well at what could be a tasty price.

