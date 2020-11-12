To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Jumeirah Tango can shine bright at Newcastle

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday

Timeform bring you the three best bets from Newcastle on Thursday evening...

"She can go well at what could be a tasty price..."

Timeform on Jumeirah Tango

KILLIEFORD TONIC (Trap 3) is strongly fancied to resume winning ways in the 19:09 event. She came good with victories in an A5 and A4 last month, clocking a mighty time in the latter, and hasn't had a clear run of things in this grade the last twice. There is more to come from her granted better luck.

FAT BELLY ELLIE (Trap 6) can gobble up her rivals in the 19:58. She blew the start but still wasn't beaten all that far on Friday and had previously been in top form in this grade, an A2 like this looking well within her grasp.

JUMEIRAH TANGO (Trap 4) returned to competitive action with a fine second last week and can go one better in the 21:16 finale. A number of trials had clearly done their job and it was a fine reappearance from the bitch, who was always playing second-fiddle to the all-the-way winner. She can go well at what could be a tasty price.

Recommended bets

KILLIEFORD TONIC (Trap 3) - 19:09 Newcastle
FAT BELLY ELLIE (Trap 6) - 19:58 Newcastle
JUMEIRAH TANGO (Trap 4) - 21:16 Newcastle

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Newc 12th Nov (A3 480m)

Thursday 12 November, 7.09pm

Market rules

1. Luna On Air
2. Clearway Vicky
3. Killieford Tonic
4. Glaise Buddy
5. Blackhouse Jay
6. Obsidian Crystal
Newc 12th Nov (A2 480m)

Thursday 12 November, 7.58pm

Market rules

1. Popper Robson
2. King Idol
3. Nellys Money
4. Farloe Drogon
5. Annas Secret
6. Fat Belly Ellie
Newc 12th Nov (A5 480m)

Thursday 12 November, 9.16pm

Market rules

1. High St Brute
2. Killieford Vodka
3. Alnwick Beauty
4. Spenymoor Carol (res)
5. A Bit Of Farloe
6. Swift Avanti
