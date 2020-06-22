Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Josies Double is the class act

The first of our three selections at Sheffield, WEE MAL (Trap 6, 14:32) has essentially changed her style of running recently and caught the eye when runner-up in this grade seven days ago, running on from an unpromising early position. His draw in stripes this afternoon may well prove a lucrative one judged on the make-up of this race and we're hopeful he can double his Sheffield tally.

LETS BOOGIE (Trap 4, 14:52) isn't far off the veteran stage but proved he still has plenty left to offer when registering a comfortable success in this grade of A5 back in March. Understandably regaining full fitness in recent weeks, he shaped up well when second seven days ago. This afternoon's contest is seemingly lacking the strength in depth of recent assignments and with claims of turning handy at the very least, we're hopeful Danny Gomersall's charge can get back to winning ways.

JOSIES DOUBLE (Trap 3, 15:12) has been displaying her customary early dash but just finding the petrol gauge running on empty late on in stronger affairs since returning to action. However, the daughter of Swift Hoffman is granted a welcomed ease in class this afternoon (3-7 in A7) and, with obvious claims of stringing the out from lid rise, we believe she should have enough in reserve to hold the challengers late in the day.

