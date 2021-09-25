Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Johnny The Hawk to win again

Johnny The Hawk (Trap 6) - 20.27 Sheffield

A2 action at 20.27 and we're willing to side with Tuesday's scorer JOHNNY THE HAWK (Trap 6) to follow up. That was his best effort following a spell on the side-lines, coming from an unpromising position early to storm clear for a three and a half length success. With even better form to call upon, and from what looks a cracking make-up as the sole wide seed, we're expecting another big performance from the son of Droopys Jet.

Shady Oscar (Trap 6) - 21:31 Sheffield

Handicap action at 21.31 and it may be one of the scratch runners in the shape of SHADY OSCAR (Trap 6) who comes out on top. John Sharp's strong-running sort hasn't been seen to best effect overall of late and ran right up to his best when runner-up in A2 class eight days ago. He'll need some luck-in-running from halfway but is clearly in good heart and we're hopeful he can get racing room and come home best of all for success.

Adams Fizzy (Trap 1) - 21:48 Sheffield

Our final selection comes in the last race on the card at 21.48 and in a race lacking depth, ADAMS FIZZY (Trap 1) may well be ready to end a losing run stretching back to July. The balance of her form reads well in the context of tonight's affair and with an excellent record in this class to call upon, Paul Gregson's charge is fancied to prove too good for tonight's opposition.

