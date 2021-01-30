Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Joe can Walkaway with the spoils at Sheffield

CHARLIE GOLDEN (Trap 6) - 19:41 Sheffield

CHARLIE GOLDEN was well found in the betting when landing an A7 in November and has been ticking over since, posting respectable efforts despite slow starts the last twice. Successful on two of his last three starts when dipping into A8-company, it's easy to think a good run is forthcoming tonight and he gets the vote to take advantage of this drop in grade.

LEMON BORIS (Trap 3) - 19:58 Sheffield

A classy open performer in Ireland, LEMON BORIS has made a good impression at Owlerton, sent off favourite for both of his runs in this grade after some eye-catching trials. He met trouble when behind the re-opposing Zenobia at the start of the month before landing the odds with a fine front-running display eleven days ago. Everything points to another bold showing.

WALKAWAY JOE (Trap 4) - 21:45 Sheffield

WALKAWAY JOE is the one to be with dropped in class in Sheffield's finale. He was an impressive A1-winner at Sunderland as recently as October and has been finding his feet in Yorkshire. Lightning quick out of the traps on his day, he's very much the type to rack up a sequence at Sheffield when it all clicks again.