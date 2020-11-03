Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Jimmy can prove too Sharp for his rivals at Sheffield

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform bring you the best bets from Sheffield on Tuesday...

"...it's surely only a matter of time before she doubles her career tally."

Timeform on Blue Wave

BRYNOFFA LAURA (Trap 2) - 19:09 Sheffield

Sheffield's evening card is the destination for all three bets, with BRYNOFFA LAURA hopefully getting us off the perfect start in this sprint contest. A winner in this D3 grade back in August, she did well to finish a head third in a blanket finish here last week considering she didn't get it right out of the boxes, and this looks an easier race for the grade on paper.

BLUE WAVE (Trap 3) - 19:41 Sheffield

Connections have taken their time with September 18 bitch BLUE WAVE, but she hit the ground running with a decisive win on debut in A6 company in September. A two-grade hike followed, but she's held her form incredibly well since, finishing second on each of her four subsequent starts. With trap 2 often slowly away, Blue Wave can turn very handy, and it's surely only a matter of time before she doubles her career tally.

SHARPYS JIMMY (Trap 6) - 19:58 Sheffield

SHARPYS JIMMY has been mixing four and six bends upon resumption and can be considered unlucky to have tasted success only once during that time. As is often the case with a strong runner over the standard trip, a fair amount if luck is needed, but he may be afforded plenty of space out wide tonight, and crucially he tackles A4 company for the first time in his career.

Sheff 3rd Nov (D3 280m)

Tuesday 3 November, 7.09pm

1. Sandwood Macy
2. Brynoffa Laura
3. Coney Calypso
4. Coney Orchid
5. Stepaside Ronnie
6. Kirnickco Tim
Sheff 3rd Nov (A4 500m)

Tuesday 3 November, 7.41pm

1. Stonepark Ann
2. Free To Be
3. Blue Wave
4. Mickeys Hero
5. Sharpys Tilly
6. Pattys Dolly
Sheff 3rd Nov (A4 500m)

Tuesday 3 November, 7.58pm

1. Final Salt
2. Holdem North
3. Kennys Vision
4. Trade Sprite
5. Lightfoot Gaga
6. Sharpys Jimmy
