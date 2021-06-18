To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Jewels can sparkle at Romford

Greyhound racing
There's racing at Romford this evening

Timeform pick out the best bets at Nottingham and Romford on Friday.

"...she remains with potential in the marathon division..."

Timeform on Run The Jewels

March On Leo (Trap 2) - 20:38 Romford

In the final of the Romford Friday Night Puppies it may pay to side with March On Leo (T2). He won his heat seven days ago and has already shown he can go faster on the clock (he was successful in a slick 24.12 over C&D in May). There's a good chance he will turn handy on the rails and he can emerge victorious.

Towstar Forest (Trap 2) - 21:16 Nottingham

Towstar Forest (T2) has looked an improved model of late and posted a career-best effort when successful in A1 company three starts ago. She has since registered a couple of solid runner-up efforts, latterly in open company. The daughter of Ballymac Vic needs to grab a handy position on the rails with some speedy sorts out wide, but, with outstanding claims on the clock, we're hopeful she gets the breaks and proves too strong for those in opposition.

Run The Jewels (Trap 3) - 21:28 Romford

Run The Jewels (T3) doesn't have the style that suits the demands of Sheffield - she's a slow starter and often has plenty on her plate after the lids rise. However, Carol Weatherall's charge boasts plenty of stamina over 500 metres and has hit the frame on each of her last four starts on home soil. She wasn't seen to anything like best effect in a course-and-distance event last week, but she remains with potential in the marathon division and, with that run under her belt, a much better showing can be expected here.

Romford 18th Jun (OR 750m)

Friday 18 June, 9.28pm

1. Crashblingwallop
2. Antigua Lava
3. Run The Jewels
4. Lemming Dina
5. Dorando Double
