Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Jet Stream Comet to make all in his bid for the hat-trick

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday
Timeform bring you the best bets from across the UK on Wednesday...

"...looks to have a fairly clear chance of leading..."

Timeform on Jet Stream Comet

BADMEETSEVIL (Trap 1) - 15:49 Hove

In the 15.49 at Hove it's hard to look beyond the claims of BADMEETSEVIL. The red has had only four runs and was beaten in this grade last time after landing an A11 the time before, but that defeat has to be upgraded as she flew home after getting hampered at the first bend. Clearly progressive, there doesn't look to be too much among the opposition here to bother her if she gets flying early.

JET STREAM COMET (Trap 3) - 18:27 Doncaster

In the 18.27 at Doncaster we are keen on the prospects of JET STREAM COMET. The white looks to have a fairly clear chance of leading with those inside him not known for fast starts, and despite winning his last two races, he finds himself in A2 grade once again this evening. None of his rivals look to come into the race in such good form and he has a very good chance of landing the hat-trick.

HEADFORD DUKE (Trap 2) - 20:08 Peterborough

HEADFORD DUKE looks a good bet in the sixth race at Peterborough (20.08). The selection finally put it all together and got off the mark at the eleventh attempt here last time, but that win had been on the cards for some time and the step back up to A5 grade at a track where the grading is very volatile shouldn't cause a problem. Staying in the blue box is another positive, with a slower starter on the inside paving the way for a clear run.

Recommended bets

BADMEETSEVIL (Trap 1) - 15:49 Hove
JET STREAM COMET (Trap 3) - 18:27 Doncaster
HEADFORD DUKE (Trap 2) - 20:08 Peterborough

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Hove 18th Mar (A9 500m)

Wednesday 18 March, 3.49pm

1. Badmeetsevil
2. Insane Rocky
3. Tassagh Belle
4. Midsummer Marnie
5. Pink Rose
6. Aloe Dear Boy
Donc 18th Mar (A2 483m)

Wednesday 18 March, 6.27pm

1. Fane Sisi Sir
2. Sparta Coco
3. Jet Stream Comet
4. Tullig Cavani
5. Scullys Cracker
6. Let It Ride
Pboro 18th Mar (A5 435m)

Wednesday 18 March, 8.08pm

1. Fenview Lou Lou
2. Headford Luke
3. Himandme
4. Killacolla Zebo
5. Beech Hill Jet
6. Misterin Vim
Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

