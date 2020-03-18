Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Jet Stream Comet to make all in his bid for the hat-trick

BADMEETSEVIL (Trap 1) - 15:49 Hove

In the 15.49 at Hove it's hard to look beyond the claims of BADMEETSEVIL. The red has had only four runs and was beaten in this grade last time after landing an A11 the time before, but that defeat has to be upgraded as she flew home after getting hampered at the first bend. Clearly progressive, there doesn't look to be too much among the opposition here to bother her if she gets flying early.

JET STREAM COMET (Trap 3) - 18:27 Doncaster

In the 18.27 at Doncaster we are keen on the prospects of JET STREAM COMET. The white looks to have a fairly clear chance of leading with those inside him not known for fast starts, and despite winning his last two races, he finds himself in A2 grade once again this evening. None of his rivals look to come into the race in such good form and he has a very good chance of landing the hat-trick.

HEADFORD DUKE (Trap 2) - 20:08 Peterborough

HEADFORD DUKE looks a good bet in the sixth race at Peterborough (20.08). The selection finally put it all together and got off the mark at the eleventh attempt here last time, but that win had been on the cards for some time and the step back up to A5 grade at a track where the grading is very volatile shouldn't cause a problem. Staying in the blue box is another positive, with a slower starter on the inside paving the way for a clear run.