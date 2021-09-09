To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Jet can take off at Hove

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday

Timeform flag up the best bets at three different venues on Thursday.

"...he can turn handy on the rails and assume control from halfway..."

Timeform on Doorus Jet

Blueberry Bullet (Trap 1) - 19.34 Perry Barr

Perry Barr host some quality racing this evening including St Leger Trial Stakes and recent finalist in the Summer Stayers Classic BLUEBERRY BULLET (Trap 1) is fancied to taste success at 19.34. Mark Wallis' bitch remains with untapped potential over staying trips and on the back of a good blowout over 480-metres 5 days ago, she's fancied to regain the winning thread.

Racecourse Court (Trap 3) - 19:38 Swindon

Swindon host an A5 contest at 19.38 and RACECOURSE COURT (Trap 3) who caught the eye from an unpromising position on his latest outing 4 days ago is fancied to emerge victorious. Nothing in tonight's contest looks particularly progressive and with the selection's most recent success coming in a higher grade, he can turn handy behind the pace-setters who are situated wider and assert off the third bend to resume winning ways.

Doorus Jet (Trap 2) - 21:12 Hove

We head to Hove for this evening's final selection, top-grade A1 action at 21.12 and DOORUS JET (Trap 2) can bounce back to winning ways having been unlucky on his travels at Central Park recently. A dual top-grade scorer in August, Derek Knight's charge holds solid claims on expected final time and far from reliant on an early lead, he can turn handy on the rails and assume control from halfway.

Hove 9th Sep (A1 500m)

Thursday 9 September, 9.12pm

Market rules

1. Goldies Linekar
2. Doorus Jet
3. Sparta Flash
4. Chipping Away
5. Mickys Roofer
6. Bling Bling Sara
