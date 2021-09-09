Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Jet can take off at Hove

Blueberry Bullet (Trap 1) - 19.34 Perry Barr



Perry Barr host some quality racing this evening including St Leger Trial Stakes and recent finalist in the Summer Stayers Classic BLUEBERRY BULLET (Trap 1) is fancied to taste success at 19.34. Mark Wallis' bitch remains with untapped potential over staying trips and on the back of a good blowout over 480-metres 5 days ago, she's fancied to regain the winning thread.

Racecourse Court (Trap 3) - 19:38 Swindon

Swindon host an A5 contest at 19.38 and RACECOURSE COURT (Trap 3) who caught the eye from an unpromising position on his latest outing 4 days ago is fancied to emerge victorious. Nothing in tonight's contest looks particularly progressive and with the selection's most recent success coming in a higher grade, he can turn handy behind the pace-setters who are situated wider and assert off the third bend to resume winning ways.

Doorus Jet (Trap 2) - 21:12 Hove

We head to Hove for this evening's final selection, top-grade A1 action at 21.12 and DOORUS JET (Trap 2) can bounce back to winning ways having been unlucky on his travels at Central Park recently. A dual top-grade scorer in August, Derek Knight's charge holds solid claims on expected final time and far from reliant on an early lead, he can turn handy on the rails and assume control from halfway.

