Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Jenny ticks the right boxes

Greyhounds running
Timeform focus on the action at Central Park

Timeform pick out the best bets at Central Park on Sunday.

"...If she gets a clear run it's hard to see her leaving empty-handed in her hat-trick bid..."

Timeform on Blue Tick Jenny

Wedding Cake (Trap 6) - 19:56 Central Park

Wedding Cake (T6) has a good chance to resume winning ways in the stripes. An impressive A1-scorer last month, he's run creditably in stronger events the last twice and likely has more to come over this trip.

Diesel Minnie (Trap 4) - 20:54 Central Park

Diesel Minnie (T4) is hard to see past. A couple of good runs behind our third tip, Blue Tick Jenny, preceded a runaway victory last week, and she'll take all the beating if carrying on in that sort of form.

Blue Tick Jenny (Trap 2) - 21:28 Central Park

Blue Tick Jenny (T2) should be difficult to peg back in this stayers' event. She's been making hay since upped to 642m, scoring again with a gutsy display a fortnight ago. If she gets a clear run it's hard to see her leaving empty handed in her hat-trick bid.

