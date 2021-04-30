Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Jaxx Jurassic holds standout claims at Nottingham

On the back of a very fast trial, DROOPYS REY (Trap 5, 15:26 Newcastle) was pitched straight into Open company for his debut in February. The fact he's yet to win a race of any note since is clearly disappointing, but this is probably the weakest A2 race he's contested. There's always a niggling doubt backing one yet to get their head in front but he looks worth another chance in this.

TARANAKI (Trap 2, 15:44 Newcastle) has had a stop-start career of late, but she displayed a very willing attitude to see off the aforementioned Droopys Rey in this grade earlier this month. Sets a stiff task in a six-bend Open since, Taranaki was rather put in her place but that run is easy enough to overlook. She's back in her pay grade here and is taken to quickly regain the winning thread.

There's pace across the track here with the exception of habitual slow-starter JAXX JURASSIC (Trap 1, 18:51 Nottingham) and the make-up of the race may play out perfectly for that runner. With the rail draw very much in his favour, he can let pacier types get on with it early before plotting his way through as an A2 performer for most of his career, he's more than capable of picking up this calibre of rival.

