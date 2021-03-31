To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Jaguar Macie can win the Derby Final

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday

Timeform identify the best bets at Newcastle on Wednesday.

"...should prove tough to dislodge on the front end..."

Timeform on Jaguar Macie

Acomb Jenny (Trap 4) - 18.51 Newcastle

The Arena Racing Company Bitches Trophy takes place at 18.51 and ACOMB JENNY (Trap 4) is fancied to resume winning ways on the back of a string of consistent efforts. Kevin Ferguson's charge boasts a fine burst of early pace and ran a stormer to finish second in last week's BGBG British Breeders Stakes Final at Nottingham. The Kinsley raider boasts a solid record around Newcastle (75% strike rate) and with another slick break, is fancied to put up another bold showing.

Jaguar Macie (Trap 2) - 20:12 Newcastle

The feature Arena Racing Company Northern Puppy Derby Final takes centre stage at 20.12 and we're hopeful of one that has taken all before her in recent weeks in the shape of JAGUAR MACIE (Trap 2) can get the job done again. A winner of the Ladbrokes Puppy Derby at Monmore last month, she's continued the good work in the North East, battling well to hold Dannid (Trap 5) in last week's semi-final. Versatile as regards draw, she needs to hold her position to the opening corner and, if doing so, should prove tough to dislodge on the front end.

Coolavanny Galiv (Trap 4) - 21:01 Newcastle

The sprinters take centre stage at 21.01 and COOLAVANNY GALIV (Trap 4), who has displayed seriously early boot in his qualifying trials, is taken to make a winning debut. A son of Laughill Blake, 480-metres may in time prove to be at the limit of his stamina, but he's looked well above-average over the 390-metre distance, twice dipping under the 17-second barrier, latterly with a facile 5-length success. Tonight's contest is no gimmie but the selection is open to any amount of improvement and is fancied to pass this test.

Recommended bets

Acomb Jenny (Trap 4) - 18.51 Newcastle 2.26/5
Jaguar Macie (Trap 2) - 20:12 Newcastle 2.111/10
Coolavanny Galiv (Trap 4) - 21:01 Newcastle 2.915/8

