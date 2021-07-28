Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Jaguar Macie can sprint to Newcastle success

MOANTEEN MIKEY (Trap 6, 19:58 Newcastle) is developing in to a very exciting pup, building on his C&D trial with a smashing 28.57 success in the opening heats of the Arc Maiden or Winner of One seven days ago, breaking swiftly and quickly having matters in hand. Looking well served by the draw in stripes, particularly around here, he again looks well-berthed as the only wide runner and with his efforts on the clock reading very well, we're hopeful he can trap swiftly once more, build up an advantage and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.

Our second selection this evening comes in the ARC Maiden Trophy with impressive graded scorer SWING BRIDGE (Trap 2, 20:12 Newcastle) fancied to follow-up back at a higher level. He has quite a bit of experience already for a November 19' whelp and put it all together last time, bolting up in a slick time for A2 grade. Tonight's contest doesn't look the strongest by any means and a repeat should see Jimmy Fenwick's charge firmly in the mix.

A quality field line up for the Arc Angel of the North final and, whilst the draw in orange doesn't look ideal, JAGUAR MACIE (Trap 5, 20:27 Newcastle) is fancied to overcome that and emerge victorious. A high-class operator with a smashing C.V, she could hardly have been more impressive when defeating Enlighten (Trap 2) in the heats, stopping the clock with a rapid 28.29. A similar smash exit from the boxes should see her in position A on the approach to the opening corner and she can add another big-race success to her tally.

