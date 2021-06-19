To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Jaguar Macie can enhance Derby claims at Towcester

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday

Timeform highlight the best bets at Sheffield and Towcester on Saturday...

"...can seize an early lead and book her place in next week’s quarter finals..."

Timeform on Jaguar Macie

His recent form figures may not look overly inspiring but ANCIENT EAST (Trap 1, 18:19 Sheffield) could be worth siding with to bounce back. A railer, operating from trap 5 in handicaps was never likely to suit and a repeat of his second in this grade back in May, could well be enough to see the son of Droopys Jet resume winning ways.

BALLYDOYLE STEVE (Trap 1, 18:51 Sheffield) has been lightly raced in recent weeks and in truth, had little go right in this grade of A5 seven days ago, meeting with a hefty bump around the second bend and ultimately unable to threaten the principals. There is no doubting Barrie Draper's charge is capable in this grade (scored in A4 in March) and provided he emerges around the opening turns unscathed, is fancied to come out on top.

The English Derby continues apace with the third round taking centre stage and JAGUAR MACIE (Trap 3, 20:51 Towcester) can hopefully sign us off with success. A huge success story this year, she's impressed with her exploits around the tough 500-metre circuit in recent weeks. The daughter of Droopys Jet holds excellent claims on expected final time, can seize an early lead and book her place in next week's quarter finals.

Recommended bets

ANCIENT EAST (Trap 1) - 18:19 Sheffield
BALLYDOYLE STEVE (Trap 1) - 18:51 Sheffield
JAGUAR MACIE (Trap 3) - 20:51 Towcester

Sheffield 19th Jun (A5 500m)

Saturday 19 June, 6.19pm

Market rules

1. Ancient East
2. Go Savvy Go
3. Jethro
4. Tullymurry Samba
5. Inca Flo Jo
6. Trickys Rubyblue
Sheffield 19th Jun (A5 500m)

Saturday 19 June, 6.51pm

Market rules

1. Ballydoyle Steve
2. Having A Giggle
3. Trickys Hazyjane
4. Geelo Queen
5. Chosen Destiny
6. Bog Tree
Towcester 19th Jun (OR 500m)

Saturday 19 June, 8.51pm

Market rules

1. Queen Beyonce
2. Notouttheway
3. Jaguar Macie
4. Gaytime Milo
5. Cold As Ice
6. All About Ted
