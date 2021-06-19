Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Jaguar Macie can enhance Derby claims at Towcester

His recent form figures may not look overly inspiring but ANCIENT EAST (Trap 1, 18:19 Sheffield) could be worth siding with to bounce back. A railer, operating from trap 5 in handicaps was never likely to suit and a repeat of his second in this grade back in May, could well be enough to see the son of Droopys Jet resume winning ways.

BALLYDOYLE STEVE (Trap 1, 18:51 Sheffield) has been lightly raced in recent weeks and in truth, had little go right in this grade of A5 seven days ago, meeting with a hefty bump around the second bend and ultimately unable to threaten the principals. There is no doubting Barrie Draper's charge is capable in this grade (scored in A4 in March) and provided he emerges around the opening turns unscathed, is fancied to come out on top.

The English Derby continues apace with the third round taking centre stage and JAGUAR MACIE (Trap 3, 20:51 Towcester) can hopefully sign us off with success. A huge success story this year, she's impressed with her exploits around the tough 500-metre circuit in recent weeks. The daughter of Droopys Jet holds excellent claims on expected final time, can seize an early lead and book her place in next week's quarter finals.

