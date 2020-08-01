Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Ivy Hill Skyhigh the one to beat at Hove

Donc 1st Aug (A3 483m)Show Hide
Saturday 1 August, 2.23pm
1. Haven Dreamer
2. Jetstream Spring
3. Mollycoddler
4. Ponfeigh Hannah
5. Fagans Sapphire
6. Rapido Gemma
Timeform bring you the three best bets from Doncaster and Hove on Saturday...
"...very much the one to beat on the clock and will hopefully improve his career record..."
Timeform on Ivy Hill Skyhigh
JETSTREAM SPRING (Trap 2) - 14:23 Doncaster
JETSTREAM SPRING made the perfect start to his career when justifying short-price favouritism in A3 company last week. Unpenalised for that, a tardy state prevented him from making more of an impact last time, but it's pretty clear that he'll end up better than A3 Doncaster class and he's expected to regain the winning thread if breaking on terms.
FANCY A FLUTTER (Trap 5) - 16:58 Doncaster
FANCY A FLUTTER made a winning start, only to come unstuck last time, but she suffered a two-grade hike from B7 to B5 following her opening win. She's now pitched into B6 company and the prospect of her making all appears to be bright.
IVY HILL SKYHIGH (Trap 4) - 21:12 Hove
IVY HILL SKYHIGH was baulked over this C&D on his penultimate start but was strong at the finish when forcing a dead-heat at Towcester last time and, as a previous winner at Hove, this track will hold no fears. He's very much the one to beat on the clock and will hopefully improve his career record to four from seven.
JETSTREAM SPRING (Trap 2) – 14:23 Doncaster
FANCY A FLUTTER (Trap 5) – 16:58 Doncaster
IVY HILL SKYHIGH (Trap 4) – 21:12 Hove
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
