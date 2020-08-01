Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Ivy Hill Skyhigh the one to beat at Hove

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform bring you the three best bets from Doncaster and Hove on Saturday...

"...very much the one to beat on the clock and will hopefully improve his career record..."

Timeform on Ivy Hill Skyhigh

JETSTREAM SPRING (Trap 2) - 14:23 Doncaster

JETSTREAM SPRING made the perfect start to his career when justifying short-price favouritism in A3 company last week. Unpenalised for that, a tardy state prevented him from making more of an impact last time, but it's pretty clear that he'll end up better than A3 Doncaster class and he's expected to regain the winning thread if breaking on terms.

FANCY A FLUTTER (Trap 5) - 16:58 Doncaster

FANCY A FLUTTER made a winning start, only to come unstuck last time, but she suffered a two-grade hike from B7 to B5 following her opening win. She's now pitched into B6 company and the prospect of her making all appears to be bright.

IVY HILL SKYHIGH (Trap 4) - 21:12 Hove

IVY HILL SKYHIGH was baulked over this C&D on his penultimate start but was strong at the finish when forcing a dead-heat at Towcester last time and, as a previous winner at Hove, this track will hold no fears. He's very much the one to beat on the clock and will hopefully improve his career record to four from seven.

Recommended bets

JETSTREAM SPRING (Trap 2) – 14:23 Doncaster
FANCY A FLUTTER (Trap 5) – 16:58 Doncaster
IVY HILL SKYHIGH (Trap 4) – 21:12 Hove

Donc 1st Aug (A3 483m)

Saturday 1 August, 2.23pm

1. Haven Dreamer
2. Jetstream Spring
3. Mollycoddler
4. Ponfeigh Hannah
5. Fagans Sapphire
6. Rapido Gemma
Donc 1st Aug (B6 450m)

Saturday 1 August, 4.58pm

1. Devon Ranger
2. Redbrick Riley
3. Poolie Nijinsky
4. Midas Sammy
5. Fancy A Flutter
6. Keady Queen
Hove 1st Aug (OR 500m)

Saturday 1 August, 9.12pm

1. Sophies Man
2. Doorus Jet
3. Bronx Bomber
4. Ivy Hill Skyhigh
5. Skip Mayo
6. Power Magic
Timeform,

