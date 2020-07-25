Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Ivy can prove a Lucky Charm

BANSHA MONET (Trap 6) can resume winning ways switched to the stripes in the 18:36 contest. She's done well at Sheffield, winning a sprint and an A6 over 500m since racing's resumption. A5s should be well within her grasp judged on her last two performances at this level, and in this company she looks set for a big run out wide.

UNIQUE ADELAIDE (Trap 2) can leave them spinning in the 19:41 sprint. He took a big step forward from his return when chinned late by Stepaside Jet nine days ago and can start making up for lost time if building on that as expected.

Good things come to those who wait and IVYS LUCKY CHARM (Trap 2) looks one of the best bets of the night in the 21:16 finale. She's recaptured her spark back in A8s of late, clocking her best time for a while behind the promising Kennys Hero a fortnight ago, and should be hard to beat on that performance.



