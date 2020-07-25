To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Ivy can prove a Lucky Charm

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday
Timeform provide the best bets from Sheffield on Saturday...

"...looks one of the best bets of the night..."

Timeform on Ivys Lucky Charm

BANSHA MONET (Trap 6) can resume winning ways switched to the stripes in the 18:36 contest. She's done well at Sheffield, winning a sprint and an A6 over 500m since racing's resumption. A5s should be well within her grasp judged on her last two performances at this level, and in this company she looks set for a big run out wide.

UNIQUE ADELAIDE (Trap 2) can leave them spinning in the 19:41 sprint. He took a big step forward from his return when chinned late by Stepaside Jet nine days ago and can start making up for lost time if building on that as expected.

Good things come to those who wait and IVYS LUCKY CHARM (Trap 2) looks one of the best bets of the night in the 21:16 finale. She's recaptured her spark back in A8s of late, clocking her best time for a while behind the promising Kennys Hero a fortnight ago, and should be hard to beat on that performance.


Recommended bets

BANSHA MONET (Trap 6) - 18:36 Sheffield
UNIQUE ADELAIDE (Trap 2) - 19:41 Sheffield
IVYS LUCKY CHARM (Trap 2) - 21:16 Sheffield

Sheff 25th Jul (A5 500m)



Saturday 25 July, 6.36pm




1. Final Girl
2. Jacks Joel
3. Brynoffa Nelly
4. Sizzling Sally
5. Memories Model
6. Bansha Monet







Sheff 25th Jul (D4 280m)



Saturday 25 July, 7.41pm




1. Popular Ciaraeve
2. Unique Adelaide
3. Milliondollarlad
4. Our Sure Dream
5. Bald Eagle
6. Mallogs Rocco







Sheff 25th Jul (A8 500M)



Saturday 25 July, 9.16pm




1. Newhouse Tint
2. Ivys Lucky Charm
3. Peekaboo Dab
4. Eagleview Holly
5. Clear Winner
6. Gussy Goose







Timeform,

