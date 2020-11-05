Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Ice can Rally past rivals at Sheffield

RALLYING ICE (Trap 5) - 15.26 Sheffield

RALLYING ICE rather lost his way following a facile success in A3 during early September, but there were definite signs of a revival when third dropped to this grade last time, leading to the fourth bend. A race lacking early pace on the inside, he's expected to be front rank from lid rise and all looks set fair for a big run from Sean Davy's charge.

POPWORLD (Trap 5) - 19.51 Perry Barr

POPWORLD's career is still very much in its infancy but she undoubtedly has a large degree of potential judged on back-to-back A2 victories at Towcester. Not seen to best effect in open company subsequently, she produced an eye-catching first effort in a C&D trial last week. She's expected to turn front rank and all looks set for for a big run from the orange jacket.

KINGSBROOK GLYN (Trap 6) - 20:06 Perry Barr

There's an excellent card at Perry Barr this evening and KINGSBROOK GLYN is fancied to land this RPGTV St Leger trial stake. The Stayers' Classic winner at home track Monmore, he rattled off further success at Central Park last month. In truth, his trial exploits around the Birmingham circuit have been workmanlike rather than spectacular, but they won't have been wasted on him and he's fancied to prove too strong for this evening's rivals.