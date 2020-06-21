Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Hugo is still improving

Acomb Hugo (Trap 6, 17.32) established himself as a sharp pup earlier in the year, quickly making his rise-up the graded ladder. The son of Hiya Butt was always playing catch up behind re-opposing Sherry Baby last time, but made good late ground to go down only by a head. An August 18' whelp he's open to further improvement and he can come out on top this time.

Central Park's A1 at 18.52 has all the hallmarks of an open-class affair and King Sheeran (Trap 5) is fancied to make a successful return. The son of Eden The Kid has looked on good terms with himself in his requalifying trials, posting a slick 28.73 over C&D 9 days ago and he can turn handy and stamp his authority on this contest.

Minnies Choice (Trap 5, 20.07) isn't far off the veteran stage but she is a reliable operator in the class of A3 and shaped better than the bare result 7 days ago. Receiving a hefty bump on the first bend, the daughter of Boherna House was noted making good late in-roads from the ¾ point and with a clear run, she is fancied to make a bold bid.

