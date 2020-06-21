To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Hugo is still improving

Dogs running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday
Timeform select the best bets from three different venues on Sunday...

"...open to further improvement and he can come out on top this time..."

Timeform on Acomb Hugo

Acomb Hugo (Trap 6, 17.32) established himself as a sharp pup earlier in the year, quickly making his rise-up the graded ladder. The son of Hiya Butt was always playing catch up behind re-opposing Sherry Baby last time, but made good late ground to go down only by a head. An August 18' whelp he's open to further improvement and he can come out on top this time.

Central Park's A1 at 18.52 has all the hallmarks of an open-class affair and King Sheeran (Trap 5) is fancied to make a successful return. The son of Eden The Kid has looked on good terms with himself in his requalifying trials, posting a slick 28.73 over C&D 9 days ago and he can turn handy and stamp his authority on this contest.

Minnies Choice (Trap 5, 20.07) isn't far off the veteran stage but she is a reliable operator in the class of A3 and shaped better than the bare result 7 days ago. Receiving a hefty bump on the first bend, the daughter of Boherna House was noted making good late in-roads from the ¾ point and with a clear run, she is fancied to make a bold bid.

Recommended bets

Acomb Hugo (Trap 6) - 17.32 Kinsley
King Sheeran (Trap 5) 18.52 - Central Park
Minnies Choice (Trap 5) - 20.07 Pelaw Grange

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Kinsl 21st Jun (A2 462m)

Sunday 21 June, 5.32pm

1. Glinn
2. Rockbeare Reed
3. Milltown Road
4. Carrigeen Min
6. Acomb Hugo
5. Sherry Baby
CPark 21st Jun (A1 480m)

Sunday 21 June, 6.52pm

1. Desperado Dan
2. King Dylan
3. Tommys Panther
4. Lenson Whelan
5. King Sheeran
6. Goldies Nayim
PGran 21st Jun (A3 435m)

Sunday 21 June, 8.07pm

1. Glengiblin Percy
2. Boomthatspayhos
3. Educated Model
4. Tullymurry Coco
5. Minnies Choice
6. Burma Eclipse
Timeform,

