Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Hugo can continue hot run of form

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday
Timeform select the best bets at three different venues on Wednesday...

"...holding his form very well in top-grade events in recent weeks..."

Timeform on Westforth Hugo

SHERIFFS PRODUCT (Trap 3, 12:16 Central Park) remains a maiden on the back of five career starts, but the daughter of Skywalker Puma dropped a big hint she was ready to strike when finishing runner-up from an unpromising position over C&D eight days ago. Today's affair is a weak one and with a repeat, she ought to be firmly in the mix.

CLAIRKEITH CERYS (Trap 3, 13:57 Hove) was a good winner in this grade three starts back and caught the eye when runner-up last time, staying on from mid-pack to take the runner-up spot. That effort stands up to close scrutiny in this line-up on recent evidence and with claims of turning handy at the very least, Claude Gardiner's charge is fancied to make a bold bid.

WESTFORTH HUGO (Trap 6, 20:12 Sunderland) has been holding his form very well in top-grade events in recent weeks, bolting up two starts ago and running equally as well when runner-up latest. He's the type to be finishing stronger than any other and can strike fast and late in tonight's affair.

Recommended bets

SHERIFFS PRODUCT (Trap 3) - 12:16 Central Park
CLAIRKEITH CERYS (Trap 3) - 13:57 Hove
WESTFORTH HUGO (Trap 6) - 20:12 Sunderland

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Hove 15th Jul (A3 500m)

Wednesday 15 July, 1.57pm

1. Insane Lenny
2. Foxwood Rocky
3. Clairkeith Cerys
4. Oonahs Grumpy
5. Waikiki Seat
6. Get On Lucy
Sund 15th Jul (A1 450m)

Wednesday 15 July, 8.12pm

1. Jays Comanche
2. Witton Jaguar
3. Springside Hawai
4. Witton Magic
5. Optic Hecz
6. Westforth Hugo
