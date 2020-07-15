Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Hugo can continue hot run of form

SHERIFFS PRODUCT (Trap 3, 12:16 Central Park) remains a maiden on the back of five career starts, but the daughter of Skywalker Puma dropped a big hint she was ready to strike when finishing runner-up from an unpromising position over C&D eight days ago. Today's affair is a weak one and with a repeat, she ought to be firmly in the mix.

CLAIRKEITH CERYS (Trap 3, 13:57 Hove) was a good winner in this grade three starts back and caught the eye when runner-up last time, staying on from mid-pack to take the runner-up spot. That effort stands up to close scrutiny in this line-up on recent evidence and with claims of turning handy at the very least, Claude Gardiner's charge is fancied to make a bold bid.

WESTFORTH HUGO (Trap 6, 20:12 Sunderland) has been holding his form very well in top-grade events in recent weeks, bolting up two starts ago and running equally as well when runner-up latest. He's the type to be finishing stronger than any other and can strike fast and late in tonight's affair.

