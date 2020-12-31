Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Hot Ice can give her rivals the slip

Hot Ice (Trap 5) - 14:04 Sheffield

Hot Ice (T5) has made up into a solid middle-grader at Sheffield and added to her tally in handicap company last time. Today's A6 doesn't rate the strongest of contests and she can turn handy with youngster Drumdoit Denver (T4) and allow her strong-running style to come in to play from the three-quarter point.

Sunray Minor (Trap 3) - 14:19 Sheffield

Sunray Minor (T3) hasn't tasted success since bolting up in this grade of A4 in October but John Walton's charge has been knocking on the door of late, filling the runner-up spot on three of his last four starts. A versatile, strong-running sort, he's fancied to be front rank from lid-rise and is expected to pass this test with flying colours.

Expensive Times (Trap 1) - 14:36 Sheffield



Expensive Times (T1) quickly reached a useful level in Ireland, with his final success on those shores coming in open company in August. A facile winner on his British debut two weeks ago, he's expected to take further strides forward and can make it 2-2 upped a peg on the graded ladder.

