Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Headford can claim Gold at Nottingham

HEADFORD GOLD (Trap 2) - 18.26 Nottingham

HEADFORD GOLD was eased a peg on the graded ladder post season, and duly capitalised last month, coming from mid-pack for a 1 ½ length success. Proven at A2 level, she caught the eye on her most recent start, crowded at a crucial point and only going down by a head. She's best treated as if in top form and with a clear run the daughter of Pat C Sabbath is fancied to come out on top.

EASY SHOT (Trap 5) - 20.06 Nottingham

EASY SHOT impressed in qualifying trials and proved herself a youngster of some merit when landing back-to-back 500-metre events in December, her early pace looking a particularly useful asset. Lightly campaigned since the turn of the year, a recent C&D blow out ought to have blown the cobwebs away and she can trap fast from orange and make every post a winning one, with potential for better still.

AGHABURREN JOY (Trap 6) - 20.21 Nottingham

AGHABURREN JOY steadily made her way up the graded ladder at Perry Barr and has continued the good work following her switch to Monmore, adding another D1 success to her tally four days ago. A versatile bitch, her sole C&D trial in October was a slick one, as she dipped under the 18-second barrier for a neck success. This evening's contest doesn't appeal as an overly strong one and in her current groove, the daughter of Laughill Blake is fancied to put up another bold showing.