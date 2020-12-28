To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Exchange Simulator

Premier League Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Big Bash Tips

World Darts Tips

Dimitar Berbatov

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Head Iton to prove too Sharp for rivals at Sheffield

Greyhounds running
Timeform identify three greyhound bets on Monday

Timeform pick out the best bets from Sheffield and Nottingham on Monday...

"...is in the form of her life currently..."

Timeform on Ballinakill Jade

OLIVE BRANCH (Trap 1) - 16:43 Sheffield

The first of two selections at Sheffield comes in this A7 contest, with OLIVE BRANCH taken to double her career tally. Lightly raced for an October 18 bitch, this is Olive Branch's first run back post-season so she may not be cherry ripe fitness-wise, but even so, she may well get away with it in this ordinary contest give she possesses the scope to rate quite a bit higher.

HEAD ITON SHARPY (Trap 5) - 17:03 Sheffield

Twenty minutes later arrives bet number two, with HEAD ITON SHARPY expected to make the most of the downgrade to A8 company. The selection has struggled to make an impact in a trio of A7 contests of late but will surely turn handy if not in front against this opposition, and while there are a couple of unknown quantities in Traps 1 and 3, Head Iton Sharpy ought to be tough to contain.

BALLINAKILL JADE (Trap 1) - 20:06 Nottingham

BALLINAKILL JADE is in the form of her life currently, overcoming crowding to taste victory on her last two outings, latterly in A2 class to complete the hat-trick. She escapes a rise in class and the presence of a couple of pacey sorts on her outside may actually help her as she can slot in behind before hopefully asserting late on.

Recommended bets

OLIVE BRANCH (Trap 1) - 16:43 Sheffield
HEAD ITON SHARPY (Trap 5) - 17:03 Sheffield
BALLINAKILL JADE (Trap 1) - 20:06 Nottingham

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 28th Dec (A7 500m)

Show Hide

Monday 28 December, 4.43pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Olive Branch
2. Briannas Boy
3. Madam Macey
4. Gurtnacrehy Erza
5. Glowing Rainbow
6. Charlie Golden
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheff 28th Dec (A8 500M)

Show Hide

Monday 28 December, 5.03pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Marylu
2. Autumn Reaper
3. Whiskey Mac
4. Wilbrook Club
5. Head Iton Sharpy
6. Tracys Low Low
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Nott 28th Dec (A2 500m)

Show Hide

Monday 28 December, 8.06pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Ballinakill Jade
2. Penniment Milo
3. Salacres Neeson
4. Tickity Barney
5. Talbots Inch
6. Burghead Franby
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles