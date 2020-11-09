To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Election Betting

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

IPL Tips

European/PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Head Iton Sharpy can return to winning ways at Sheffield

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday

Timeform select the best bets from Sheffield on Monday...

"...he can turn handy out wide and announce his presence from the halfway point."

Timeform on Leevalley Jayden

LEEVALLEY JAYDEN (Trap 6) - 15.26 Sheffield

LEEVALLEY JAYDEN is very much in the infancy of his career as a June 19' whelp and at a low level displayed promise on his competitive debut nine days ago, showing pace before running out of steam late on. That run ought to have brought him on plenty and he ought to be able to break much swifter than was the case on that occasion, and in a race lacking depth, he can turn handy out wide and announce his presence from the halfway point.

HEAD ITON SHARPY (Trap 6) - 16.04 Sheffield

HEAD ITON SHARPY's losing run is mounting up but it's hard to crab his record in the basement grade of A8, his strike rate standing at 50%. Jamie Smith's charge is at his best when able to dictate on the wide outside and despite being unable to adopt those tactics exactly, he has kept on in vein pursuit to hit the frame on each of his last two starts. Drawn outside a serial slow starter, the grader has afforded him a chance of skipping clear out wide, and we're hopeful he can capitalise and get back to winning ways.

CLOGHER TAYLOR (Trap 1) - 17.22 Sheffield

CLOGHER TAYLOR has been a tremendous servant to connections, recently reaching her fifth birthday and whilst not the force of old, proved herself still capable of matching younger legs when battling hard to add to the tally in A8 class latest. Left in the same grade, her chance to turn handy once more is fairly obvious, and with her strong-running style to call upon, we're hopeful she can follow up.

Recommended bets

LEEVALLEY JAYDEN (Trap 6) - 15.26 Sheffield
HEAD ITON SHARPY (Trap 6) - 16.04 Sheffield
CLOGHER TAYLOR (Trap 1) - 17.22 Sheffield

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 9th Nov (A8 500M)

Show Hide

Monday 9 November, 3.26pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Tiernevan Gort
2. Alton Strike
3. Hopeful Act
4. Sugarwell Jacko
5. Harper Of Hearts
6. Leevalley Jayden
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheff 9th Nov (A8 500M)

Show Hide

Monday 9 November, 4.04pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Jadore
2. Westminster Iona
3. Wilbrook Club
4. Eagleview Holly
5. Bartlemy Mary
6. Head Iton Sharpy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheff 9th Nov (A8 500M)

Show Hide

Monday 9 November, 5.22pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Clogher Taylor
2. Autumn Reaper
3. Head Iton Bingo
4. Chanceme Ess
5. Tracys Low Low
6. Bartlemy Seamus
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles