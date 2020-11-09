Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Head Iton Sharpy can return to winning ways at Sheffield

LEEVALLEY JAYDEN (Trap 6) - 15.26 Sheffield

LEEVALLEY JAYDEN is very much in the infancy of his career as a June 19' whelp and at a low level displayed promise on his competitive debut nine days ago, showing pace before running out of steam late on. That run ought to have brought him on plenty and he ought to be able to break much swifter than was the case on that occasion, and in a race lacking depth, he can turn handy out wide and announce his presence from the halfway point.

HEAD ITON SHARPY (Trap 6) - 16.04 Sheffield

HEAD ITON SHARPY's losing run is mounting up but it's hard to crab his record in the basement grade of A8, his strike rate standing at 50%. Jamie Smith's charge is at his best when able to dictate on the wide outside and despite being unable to adopt those tactics exactly, he has kept on in vein pursuit to hit the frame on each of his last two starts. Drawn outside a serial slow starter, the grader has afforded him a chance of skipping clear out wide, and we're hopeful he can capitalise and get back to winning ways.

CLOGHER TAYLOR (Trap 1) - 17.22 Sheffield

CLOGHER TAYLOR has been a tremendous servant to connections, recently reaching her fifth birthday and whilst not the force of old, proved herself still capable of matching younger legs when battling hard to add to the tally in A8 class latest. Left in the same grade, her chance to turn handy once more is fairly obvious, and with her strong-running style to call upon, we're hopeful she can follow up.