Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Have a drink on Corona Lady at Kinsley

Corona Lady (Trap 6) - 15.26 Kinsley

CORONA LADY (Trap 6, 15.26) is a bitch operating at the top of her game at present, rattling off another success in this grade of A2, dipping under the 28-second barrier in the process. The sole wide seed in today's line up, her make-up looks a good one outside a moderate breaker who steps up in class, and we're hopeful she can trap swiftly once more and attempt to make every post a winning one.

Bucks Banjo (Trap 3) - 17:44 Towcester

Towcester's 17.44 looks a competitive A5 on paper and it may pay to side with low-mileage BUCKS BANJO (Trap 3) to come out on top. Gary Griffiths' charge showed plenty of ability in Ireland last year, registering a slick 29.04 success at Galway in November. He's seemingly not been the easiest to train given the stop-start nature to his runs since but there was encouragement to glean from last week's second in this grade. Provided he can emerge unscathed around the opening couple of bends, he should be up to playing a lead role, with progress anticipated.

Coolykereen Tara (Trap 2) - 21:16 Swindon

COOLYKEREEN TARA (Trap 2, 21.16) struggled to make an impact at A1 level but this strong-running daughter of Droopys Sydney boasts a solid record in the grade of A2, registering another make all success in May. Runner-up on each of her last 2 starts, she holds fine claims on expected final time and can soon be front rank and making the best of her way home.

