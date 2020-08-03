To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Hartwood Merlin can work his magic at Yarmouth

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday
Timeform provide the best bets from three different venues on Monday...

"...lines up in a race lacking in unexposed sorts..."

Timeform on Hartwood Merlin

YAHOO DANIEL (Trap 2, 16:23 Sheffield) is very much an unexposed performer and clearly boasts early pace as his most useful asset, something he has displayed on all four career starts to date. On the face of it he was readily outpointed having seized an early lead on his competitive debut last time, yet he was meeting one operating firmly at the top of his game then and with sound claims of turning front rank on the rails, we're hopeful of a very big run with the potential for better still firmly on the cards.

HEADFORD GOLD (Trap 2, 18:59 Nottingham) has made good strides forward in recent weeks, adding another A2 success to her tally last time out. The daughter of Pat C Sabbath has the perfect style for Nottingham, boasting early speed and stamina in equally measure as she displayed perfectly last time. She holds sound claims of bossing the rail again this evening and ought to prove tough to contain in this groove.

HARTWOOD MERLIN (Trap 4, 20:46 Yarmouth) hasn't had anything like the rub of the green since rattling off an A6 double at the beginning of June, hard to crab him by any means on account of the trouble he encountered, particularly last time out. A low-mileage June 18' whelp, he lines up in a race lacking in unexposed sorts and deserving of a clear run at things, he is fancied to be seen in a much better light here.

Recommended bets

YAHOO DANIEL (Trap 2) - 16:23 Sheffield
HEADFORD GOLD (Trap 2) - 18:59 Nottingham
HARTWOOD MERLIN (Trap 4) - 20:46 Yarmouth

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 3rd Aug (A6 500m)

Monday 3 August, 4.23pm

1. Camp Jen
2. Yahoo Daniel
3. Stuarts Legacy
4. Josies Double
5. Deltic Rebecca
6. Hello Baby Blue
Nott 3rd Aug (A2 500m)

Monday 3 August, 6.59pm

1. Alfies Prince
2. Headford Gold
3. Salacres Vulcan
4. Flemish Girl
5. Boherna Act
6. Swift Whiff
Yarm 3rd Aug (A5 462m)

Monday 3 August, 8.46pm

1. Born Rebel
2. Man From Mali
3. Jura Risky
4. Hartwood Merlin
5. Hartwood Leah
6. Twinkle Twiglet
Timeform,

