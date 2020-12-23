Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Mill Nelson can do the business at Newcastle

CLAIRKEITH TANGO (Trap 6, 14:32 Hove) has been very lightly raced since winning in this grade in July, that on account of seasonal rest but there have been signs her turn may not be far away. Claude Gardiner's charge holds sound claims on the clock today, is fancied to turn handy and should be up to playing a lead role in this afternoon's contest.

It's refreshing to see another British Bred event taking place and POCKET LUCY (Trap 2, 15:11 Hove) is fancied to double her career tally. Seamus Cahill's charge hasn't been seen to best effect of late and as a June 19' whelp is expected to improve further and land today's contest granted a decent break from the boxes.

MILL NELSON (Trap 2, 15:44 Newcastle) was a facile winner in A7 grade three starts back and has run with credit both starts up at A5 level since. Seizing an early lead on the rails rates a distinct possibility this afternoon and with further progress not ruled out from this February 19' whelp, he may well have enough to double his career tally.

