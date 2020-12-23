To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Exchange Simulator

Premier League Tips

King George VI Chase Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Big Bash Tips

World Darts Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Mill Nelson can do the business at Newcastle

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday

Timeform provide the best bets at Hove and Newcastle on Wednesday...

"...may well have enough to double his career tally..."

Timeform on Mill Nelson

CLAIRKEITH TANGO (Trap 6, 14:32 Hove) has been very lightly raced since winning in this grade in July, that on account of seasonal rest but there have been signs her turn may not be far away. Claude Gardiner's charge holds sound claims on the clock today, is fancied to turn handy and should be up to playing a lead role in this afternoon's contest.

It's refreshing to see another British Bred event taking place and POCKET LUCY (Trap 2, 15:11 Hove) is fancied to double her career tally. Seamus Cahill's charge hasn't been seen to best effect of late and as a June 19' whelp is expected to improve further and land today's contest granted a decent break from the boxes.

MILL NELSON (Trap 2, 15:44 Newcastle) was a facile winner in A7 grade three starts back and has run with credit both starts up at A5 level since. Seizing an early lead on the rails rates a distinct possibility this afternoon and with further progress not ruled out from this February 19' whelp, he may well have enough to double his career tally.

Recommended bets

CLAIRKEITH TANGO (Trap 6) - 14:32 Hove
POCKET LUCY (Trap 2) - 15:11 Hove
MILL NELSON (Trap 2) - 15:44 Newcastle

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles