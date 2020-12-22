To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Harton Tornado can storm home at Sheffield

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday

Timeform select the three best bets at Sheffield on Tuesday evening...

"Barrie Draper’s charge has been in fine form of late, landing two of his last four starts..."

Timeform on Harton Tornado

ALLOURTOMORROWS (Trap 4, 18:19 Sheffield) justified sustained market support when registering a comfortable victory in A6 grade on her penultimate start. Time is likely to tell she faced a stiff task subsequently, well held behind a comfortable scorer four days ago. However, the daughter of Jaytee Jet is worth treating as still in top form and has a good make-up in our book to work from in heat one of the Christmas handicap, so we're hopeful of a very big run.

RIPTHEKNOT (Trap 2, 20:27 Sheffield) has been a tremendous servant to connections and, having not been disgraced in a higher grade of late, is fancied to capitalise on the grader's mercy. The daughter of Sir Paddy has plenty of early dash and should clear those in closest proximity and with a fine record in this company to boast, she can trap smartly and prove a tough nut to crack.

The final of the Christmas handicaps features our third selection, with HARTON TORNADO (Trap 6, 21:16 Sheffield) fancied to pass this test with flying colours. Barrie Draper's charge has been in fine form of late, landing two of his last four starts and from what looks a favourable make-up despite operating from the back of the handicap, he's fancied to navigate a passage from the ¾ point and emerge victorious.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

