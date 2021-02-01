To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Harton Hurricane expected to blow his rivals away

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Sheffield and Nottingham on Monday...

"...may well be up to making a winning debut at Colwick Park."

Timeform on Harton Hurricane

ROISINS MEABH (Trap 6) - 15:44 Sheffield

Sheffield's 15.44 is a race lacking depth and it may well be ROISINS MEABH to double her career tally, having gone six runs without success. The daughter of Droopys Jet probably finds Sheffield's 500-metre trip at the limit of her stamina, particularly at this early stage of her career, but recent efforts stand up to close scrutiny in this field and with sound claims of being handy from lid rise, the May 19' whelp is fancied to put up a very bold showing.

MAGNA NORRIS (Trap 3) - 16.04 Sheffield

MAGNA NORRIS is a totally unexposed youngster who displayed early pace as an asset in his qualifying trials. Not seen to anything like best effect allowing for inexperience/crowding when fifth on his sole competitive start to date, that effort wasn't a bad one on the clock in the context of today's affair. Breaking quicker is certainly possible in this field, not least given he's easily the least exposed, and Barrie Draper's son of Droopys Sydney is fancied to be seen in a much better light.

HARTON HURRICANE (Trap 3) - 18.26 Nottingham

HARTON HURRICANE registered three facile victories during his Sheffield career, the latest of them when bolting up in A5 company back in September. Slow starts and trouble-in-running have hindered further success following a spell on the side-lines more recently however. Still, there's room for improvement for this November 18' whelp and with Nottingham's circuit fancied to suit better, particularly on the back of encouraging C&D trials, he may well be up to making a winning debut at Colwick Park.

Recommended bets

ROISINS MEABH (Trap 6) - 15:44 Sheffield
MAGNA NORRIS (Trap 3) - 16.04 Sheffield
HARTON HURRICANE (Trap 3) - 18.26 Nottingham

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Monday 1 February, 3.44pm

Monday 1 February, 4.04pm

Monday 1 February, 6.26pm

