Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Harper Of Hearts to prove difficult to dislodge at Sheffield

Timeform bring you the three best bets from Sheffield and Yarmouth on Monday...

"...we fancy the son of Droopys Nidge to be on the front end from lid rise."

Timeform on Vigorous Kevin

CONEY KEBABBA (Trap 3) - 14.54 Sheffield

CONEY KEBABBA's recent form figures hardly inspire confidence, yet her SP's have suggested she has been faced with some stern assignments (gone off 12/1 on two of her last three starts). Outpointed by unexposed youngsters, she faces nothing of that calibre this afternoon, particularly now given respite by the grader, and with claims of being handy at least at the first bend, we're willing to side with the daughter of Razldazl George to come out on top.

HARPER OF HEARTS (Trap 5) - 17.22 Sheffield

The final race on Sheffield's card is a basement A8 affair but it may pay to side with HARPER OF HEARTS. The daughter of Romeo Recruit hasn't figured on her last two starts but she held little chance on the clock on either occasion. Today's contest appeals as being a much more suitable assignment and with claims of leading, we're hopeful Troy Bedford's charge will be difficult to dislodge on the front end.

VIGOROUS KEVIN (Trap 2) - 21:16 Yarmouth

A a good quality A1 affair and our vote is in favour of VIGOROUS KEVIN. He returned in good order post-lockdown and can have last week's effort overlooked on account of trouble-in-running. Competing from trap 1 most recently, the switch to the blue jacket will hold no fears, and we fancy the son of Droopys Nidge to be on the front end from lid rise.

Sheff 29th Jun (A7 500m)

Monday 29 June, 2.54pm

1. Knockra Tom
2. Stunning Jamie
3. Coney Kebabba
4. Miss White Socks
5. Magna Motown
6. Cumerviewcracker
Sheff 29th Jun (A8 500M)

Monday 29 June, 5.22pm

1. Heatherhil Heidi
2. Stepaside Fifi
3. Hilldun Bess
4. Hopeful Act
5. Harper Of Hearts
6. Bartlemy Seamus
Yarm 29th Jun (A1 462m)

Monday 29 June, 9.16pm

1. Swift Bullet
2. Vigorous Kevin
3. Massive Ego
4. Swift Onyx
5. Olwinn Jet
6. Crannog
Timeform,

