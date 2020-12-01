Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Handy Acomb Winston can prove too strong

Ballymac Pia (Trap 2, 13.13) is very much in the infancy of her career as an August 2019' whelp and in truth had little go right when finishing last in this grade of A7 on debut 7 days ago. However, Bev Heaton's charge had shown promise in trials and should be coming forward in trials. The fact she is now inside Stonepark Suri (Trap 3) who forced the selection to check last time is an obvious plus and we're hopeful the daughter of Ballymac Matt can turn handy on the rails and show her true colours this afternoon.



Heats of the BGBF British Bred Derby get underway at Sheffield this evening and Acomb Lillian (Trap 5, 19.09) is fancied to get her campaign off to the perfect start. Kevin Ferguson's classy sort was third in the British Breeders Final on her most recent outing and is at her very best when able to dictate matters. She's the likeliest leader on the sectional clock and in our book has a tremendous make-up in the orange jacket, so all looks set fair for a bold showing.

Heat three features at 19.26 and a litter brother of our first selection, Acomb Winston (Trap 4) may well have enough to passhis respective assignment with flying colours. Unable to figure on the back of early crowding latest, he was in fine form prior to that impressing with his exploits on the clock at both Newcastle and Nottingham. He's expected to be handy from lid rise and emerge victorious. Sharpys Pluto continues to churn out solid performances on home soil and can emerge as the chief threat.

