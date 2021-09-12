To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Haaland to score at Henlow

Greyhounds running
Timeform focus on the action at Henlow

Timeform identify the three best bets at Henlow this evening.

Kid Haaland (Trap 3) - 19:24 Henlow

Kid Haaland (T3) has been highly tried this summer and was taken out at the second bend in his 3 Steps To Victory semi at Sheffield following an impressive heat win. He leaves the impression he has more to offer and could be the class act in tonight's line-up.

Scart Taylor (Trap 3) - 20:43 Henlow

Scart Taylor (T3) can power to victory in this A3. Often well found in the betting, he wasn't disgraced in a bunched finish involving a real track specialist and the re-opposing Sligo Lilly last week, and it won't be long before the cards fall right for him again in this grade.

Dockers Boy (Trap 2) - 21:18 Henlow

Dockers Boy (T2) could be the value bet in the finale. He was a gutsy winner of a similar event on his last run over course and distance in July and just failed to make all over 550m a week ago. Back in the blue this evening, Dockers Boy has a good make up in-between potential slow starters and he's worth siding with.

Henlow 12th Sep (A1 460m)

Sunday 12 September, 9.18pm

Market rules

1. Fernhall Roxy
2. Dockers Boy
3. Shes My Dream
4. Jet Stream Indie
5. Savana Victor
6. Drovers Rodney
