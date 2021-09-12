Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Haaland to score at Henlow

Kid Haaland (Trap 3) - 19:24 Henlow

Kid Haaland (T3) has been highly tried this summer and was taken out at the second bend in his 3 Steps To Victory semi at Sheffield following an impressive heat win. He leaves the impression he has more to offer and could be the class act in tonight's line-up.

Scart Taylor (Trap 3) - 20:43 Henlow

Scart Taylor (T3) can power to victory in this A3. Often well found in the betting, he wasn't disgraced in a bunched finish involving a real track specialist and the re-opposing Sligo Lilly last week, and it won't be long before the cards fall right for him again in this grade.

Dockers Boy (Trap 2) - 21:18 Henlow

Dockers Boy (T2) could be the value bet in the finale. He was a gutsy winner of a similar event on his last run over course and distance in July and just failed to make all over 550m a week ago. Back in the blue this evening, Dockers Boy has a good make up in-between potential slow starters and he's worth siding with.