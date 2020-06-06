Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Gurtnacrehy Ezra to stamp his class at Sheffield

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform bring you the best bets from Belle Vue and Sheffield on Saturday...

"...latest effort was solid enough and he looks well-housed as the sole wide seed..."

Timeform on Newinn Banger

NEWINN BANGER (Trap 6) - 14.49 Belle Vue

NEWINN BANGER established himself as an open racer to follow earlier his career and, whilst very sparsely campaigned in recent times, he's confirmed of late that he still has plenty to offer, posting a flashy 27.51 over Belle Vue's 470-metre trip in March. His latest effort was solid enough and he looks well-housed as the sole wide seed, so we're hopeful Pat Rosney's charge can steer a clear passage and come home in front.

GURTNACREHY ERZA (Trap 3) - 18.06 Sheffield

GURTNACREHY ERZA is a consistent operator in A6 company and, downgraded on the back of a luckless return five days ago, he may well be ready to resume winning ways. Boasting a 100% record in this class, he just needs to avoid potential trouble hot spots on balance and can stamp his class on this contest.

TOWSTAR OREO (Trap 4) - 21.36 Sheffield

TOWSTAR OREO was always playing catch up on the back of a very moderate break on Tuesday and was unable to reduce the deficit on his kennel mate in going down by 4 ¼ lengths. Slow starting has often held him back but he makes up for that to some degree with his power-packed finishes, his latest victory coming in A3 when rattling home. Anything like a clear run should see the son of Ballymac Vic firmly in the mix at the business end of proceedings.

Sheff 6th Jun (A7 500m)

Saturday 6 June, 6.06pm

1. Stunning Jamie
2. Pegs Rock
3. Gurtnacrehy Erza
4. Coney Clinique
5. Old Guard
6. Tromora Tonic
Sheff 6th Jun (A4 500m)

Saturday 6 June, 9.36pm

1. Maryjane
2. Inca Patriot
3. Southwind Aero
4. Towstar Oreo
5. Coney Kojo Mojo
6. Chosen Destiny
