Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Gurtnacrehy Ezra to play a lead role at Sheffield

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday
Timeform select the best bets from Sheffield and Yarmouth on Monday...

"...we're hopeful she will have enough in reserve to hold the challengers off the last bend."

Timeform on Swift Acquit

GURTNACREHY ERZA (Trap 5) - 14.11 Sheffield

GURTNACREHY ERZA was beaten at short odds on his return nine days ago, the run possibly just needed on the back of his absence, however, he was only collared late by a next-time-out winner. That effort ought not to have been wasted on him from a fitness perspective and he can turn handy at the very least and play a lead role in this company.

SWIFT ACQUIT (Trap 4) - 19.47 Yarmouth

SWIFT ACQUIT made a solid start in trials pre-lockdown and went close on her first competitive start on these shores ten days ago, showing plenty of early zip only to be reeled in late in the day. An August 18' whelp with very little mileage on the clock, she rates the likeliest leader again, and with progress in the offing, we're hopeful she will have enough in reserve to hold the challengers off the last bend.

TREVETS BLUE (Trap 3) - 21.07 Yarmouth

TREVETS BLUE has yet to get her head in front, but the June 18' whelp has caught the eye without being seen to best effect on each of her last two starts, crowded early on her latest run and understandably not able to get competitive thereafter. She's much better than that, and with a clear passage this evening, we're hopeful the daughter of Vulturi can be seen in a much better light.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 15th Jun (A7 500m)

Monday 15 June, 2.11pm

1. Knockra Tom
2. Coyote Caviar
3. Stuarts Legacy
4. Magna Motown
5. Gurtnacrehy Erza
6. Gatelodge Kyoto
Yarm 15th Jun (A6 462m)

Monday 15 June, 7.47pm

1. Swift Revolve
2. Thymeleamannerly
3. Foxy Daisy
4. Swift Acquit
5. Wardys Girl
6. Westmead Margo
Yarm 15th Jun (A7 462m)

Monday 15 June, 9.07pm

1. Thats The Deal
2. Fahrenheit Balor
3. Trevets Blue
4. Jura Risky
5. Bogside Sky
6. Conors Rocky
