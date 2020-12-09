Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Gurteen Storm can thunder home at Sunderland

Sund 9th Dec (D2 261m)Show Hide
Wednesday 9 December, 7.41pm
|1. Copeland Danny
|2. Vinegarhillkatie
|3. Jamaica Jinger
|4. Ringtown Queen
|5. Eden Hermes
|6. Quivers Eadweard
Timeform provide the best bets at Monmore and Sunderland on Wednesday...
"...impressive when registering A1 victories back in the summer..."
Timeform on Gurteen Storm
DO IT HATE (Trap 3, 13:49 Monmore) hasn't tasted success since early October but she's been hard to knock consistency-wise subsequently, just failing having been given some relief from the grader seven days ago. The daughter of Superior Product is expected to be up the pace from lid rise and with sound claims on expected final time, she's fancied to register her second career victory.
EDEN HERMES (Trap 5, 19:41 Sunderland) is still in the infancy of his career despite the fact he's a May 18' whelp, and he highlighted he won't be long in getting off the mark when beaten a neck in to second in this class of D2 seven days ago. A winner at Dundalk in July, his strength to the finish here last week was taking, and, operating from orange on this occasion, he's fancied to build on that run and come out on top.
GURTEEN STORM (Trap 5, 20:46 Sunderland) was impressive when registering A1 victories back in the summer, twice dipping under the 27.50 barrier. Only recently back from a spell on the side-lines, he's twice run well in this class of A2, improving each time on the clock, and hopefully he can turn handy out wide and assert from the ¾ point.
DO IT HATE (Trap 3) - 13:49 Monmore
EDEN HERMES (Trap 5) - 19:41 Sunderland
GURTEEN STORM (Trap 5) - 20:46 Sunderland
