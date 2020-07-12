Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Gucci can strike now down in grade

CPark 12th Jul (OR 480m)Show Hide
Sunday 12 July, 7.18pm
|1. Seaglass Sailor
|2. Catunda Blake
|3. Burkos Dream
|4. Swift Addition
|5. View King
|6. Pretty Imelda
Timeform bring you the best bets from Central Park and Towcester on Sunday...
"...ought to be well suited by the layout of this 500m circuit..."
Timeform on Glatton Gucci
It's Open action all the way at Central Park this evening, with BURKOS DREAM (Trap 3) fancied to continue the good work in the 19:18 contest. As ever with maiden Open races, we are dealing with unknown quantities open to plenty of progress and comparing levels of form from different tracks isn't easy, but the selection has been in superb form at her local Hove track post lockdown and she's had a look at the Central Park track in a trial last week, so she has a lot in her favour.
One of the most exciting runners on the card is QUEEN JESSIEJ (Trap 2) in the 19:58 contest. Campaigned solely at the very top level, she has done pretty much everything right, and fit from trialling she was explosive when a 5-length winner over C&D last week. There's pace on her inside with sprinter Melodys Secret in the red jacket, but it come as a surprise were Queen Jessiej unable to slot in no worse than second early on before asserting her superiority.
Over at Towcester, it hasn't yet clicked for GLATTON GUCCI (Trap 2) upon his transfer from Peterborough, but this strong-running sort ought to be well suited by the layout of this 500m circuit and the 20:23 A6 is certainly the weakest race he's contested so far. There's pace on the outside but Glatton Gucci has it in him to run these rivals down with a clear run.
BURKOS DREAM (Trap 3) - 19:18 Central Park
QUEEN JESSIEJ (Trap 2) - 19:58 Central Park
GLATTON GUCCI (Trap 2) - 20:23 Towcester
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
