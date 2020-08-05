Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Goulane Paddy can capitalise on the grader's mercy at Doncaster

Donc 5th Aug (B4 450m)Show Hide
Wednesday 5 August, 6.43pm
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Doncaster on Wednesday evening...
"...can turn handy and assert from the ¾ point."
Timeform on Keady Rocket
GOULANE PADDY (Trap 3) - 18.43 Doncaster
GOULANE PADDY's latest success came in a higher grade than this evening's, battling well to seize the initiative back off the last bend having been headed back in July. Not disgraced since, his sole previous try in B4 class resulted in a facile success and we're expecting the son of Sir Paddy to capitalise on the grader's mercy.
RAHINA A LONE (Trap 5) - 19.18 Doncaster
RAHINA A LONE isn't a prolific winner but he can usually be relied upon to run his race in the grade of B5, his latest run reading well on the clock in the context of this race. He is the likeliest leader operating from the orange jacket and the daughter of Droopys Can is fancied to emerge victorious.
KEADY ROCKET (Trap 6) - 20:38 Doncaster
This good quality B2 contest looks a chance for KEADY ROCKET to continue his good work. An easy winner in B3 class three starts back, Paul Prior's August 18' whelp won't be long in making the breakthrough at this level judged on subsequent efforts and the son of Droopys Cain can turn handy and assert from the ¾ point.
