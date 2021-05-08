To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Good Material makes appeal at Sheffield

Greyhounds running
Timeform focus the action at Sheffield

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Sheffield on Saturday evening...

"...should shrug off the rise in grade once again..."

Timeform on Good Material

The Other Rambo (Trap 6) - 19:09 Sheffield

It should be first blood to The Other Rambo (T6). An A1 performer last autumn, he has returned in good form after some useful trials and the sectionals suggest he'll soon be in front and in a winning position in this company.

Lil Kim (Trap 5) - 21:01 Sheffield

Lil Kim (T5) can resume winning ways. She contested a strong race for the grade last week and wasn't beaten far, while her previous second was even better given the ground she made up after a slow start. Everything points to a big run tonight.

Good Material (Trap 3) - 21:45 Sheffield

Good Material (T3) can follow up last week's comfortable success. His chances will increase further with a good run from our first tip, given The Other Rambo was in third as Lisa Stephenson's charge emerged victorious, looking better the further he went. He's a dual winner in A2s and should shrug off the rise in grade once again.

Sheffield 8th May (A3 500m)

Saturday 8 May, 7.09pm

Sheffield 8th May (A4 500m)

Saturday 8 May, 9.01pm

Sheffield 8th May (A2 500m)

Saturday 8 May, 9.45pm

