Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Good Material makes appeal at Sheffield

Saturday 8 May, 7.09pm
|1. Boomtown Bally
|2. Fools Gold
|3. Mothers Diva
|4. Swift Colossus
|5. Rhodencopenhagen
|6. The Other Rambo
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Sheffield on Saturday evening...
"...should shrug off the rise in grade once again..."
Timeform on Good Material
The Other Rambo (Trap 6) - 19:09 Sheffield
It should be first blood to The Other Rambo (T6). An A1 performer last autumn, he has returned in good form after some useful trials and the sectionals suggest he'll soon be in front and in a winning position in this company.
Lil Kim (Trap 5) - 21:01 Sheffield
Lil Kim (T5) can resume winning ways. She contested a strong race for the grade last week and wasn't beaten far, while her previous second was even better given the ground she made up after a slow start. Everything points to a big run tonight.
Good Material (Trap 3) - 21:45 Sheffield
Good Material (T3) can follow up last week's comfortable success. His chances will increase further with a good run from our first tip, given The Other Rambo was in third as Lisa Stephenson's charge emerged victorious, looking better the further he went. He's a dual winner in A2s and should shrug off the rise in grade once again.
