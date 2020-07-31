Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Goldies Hoddle has good chance on the figures at Romford

The first of our three selections at Romford, SEAGLASS SABRINA (Trap 3) is in the form of her life and the hardy stayer can land another pot in the 18:28 race. She held on from a very good rival in Smallmead for a share of the spoils last week and should be winning outright back in the white this evening being some way clear of Newinn Cracker on Timeform ratings.

SAVANA JESSICA (Trap 5) can get her head in front again in the 19:38 sprint. She mixes sprinting and racing over the four bends with tremendous success and showed great dash when victorious in a good time last week. She's got a cracking record from the five box and everything looks set fair for a big performance.

GOLDIES HODDLE (Trap 1) can continue his winning run in the 20:54 contest. The Romford favourite is unbeaten in his last four runs at the track stretching back to his Golden Sprint success in March and overcame an early bump when blitzing a good field again last week. He can make his class tell once more in the red jacket.

