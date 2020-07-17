Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Goldies Hoddle can make his class tell at Romford

KOVAC BAILEY (Trap 6) - 18:43 Romford

KOVAC BAILEY has been flying since the resumption and he can get the hat-trick up in this contest. Last week's impressive victory was his third in the last month and he destroyed a good A1 field from his wide berth, posting one of his best-ever times. Further success is surely forthcoming while he's in this sort of form.

GOLDIES HODDLE (Trap 1) - 20:54 Romford

GOLDIES HODDLE has become a real favourite for Romford punters having breezed to glory in the Golden Sprint at the track back in March, and he used his good speed to full effect on the rails once more when landing the odds from the re-opposing Gentle Jet in a heat last week. 6 lb clear on Timeform ratings, Goldies Hoddle can make his class tell in this feature race and land another pot.

SWIFT TARQUIN (Trap 4) - 21:12 Romford

Backed into odds on last week, a tardy start from SWIFT TARQUIN allowed Bubbly Dudley to bag the rail and he wasn't for catching from the second bend. He's got work to do to get an early advantage in the four jacket this evening but his old rival arguably has an even tougher assignment in the stripes and the John Mullins dog looks the best bet in the hope he enjoys more luck.