Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Go Savvy Go has too much speed

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday

Timeform select the best bets from Sheffield on Thursday.

"...can trap fast, steal a march on his rivals and make every post a winning one..."

Timeform on Go Savvy Go

Tyrur Sean Andy (Trap 4) - 14.36 Sheffield

TYRUR SEAN ANDY (Trap 4, 14.36) only recently returned from a spell away from the track and he dropped a big hint he may well be ready to strike when runner-up in this grade of A7 last week, hindered by a hefty first-bend bump but keeping on well to go down by a length. The veteran son of Farloe Tango should be handy again at the first bend with a repeat of his 4.47 sectional and he can deservedly regain the winning thread.

Go Savvy Go (Trap 2) - 14:54 Sheffield

Sheffield's 14.54 looks a pretty weak contest by A6 standards and it may well prove a good opportunity for GO SAVVY GO (Trap 2) to add to his tally. Recent efforts read well in the context of today's race, and from what looks a cracking make-up sandwiched between two moderate breakers, Lisa Stephenson's charge can trap fast, steal a march on his rivals and make every post a winning one.

Sweet Black (Trap 6) - 16:04 Sheffield

SWEET BLACK (Trap 6, 16.04) arrives winless on the back of 10 career starts at Sheffield, often leading until the final bend but finding his stamina running dry late in the day. However, the company he finds himself in today reflects that and this looks a good opportunity for the son of Laughill Blake to get off the mark. He should be blazing the trail out wide again from lid rise and with sound claims on expected final time, it would come as a disappointment were he unable to get the job done.

Recommended bets

Sheffield 27th May (A7 500m)

Thursday 27 May, 2.36pm

1. Alton Sky
2. Magna Ruby
3. Robbies Bullet
4. Tyrur Sean Andy
5. Pegs Rock
6. Cabaret Girl
Sheffield 27th May (A6 500m)

Thursday 27 May, 2.54pm

1. Black In Fashion
2. Go Savvy Go
3. Killer Queen
4. Mill Colley
5. Springside Cain
6. Dooneen Glory
Sheffield 27th May (A7 500m)

Thursday 27 May, 4.04pm

1. Unique Arcturus
2. Saxon Sean
3. Swift Hazy
4. Staycation
5. Josies Sara
6. Sweet Black
