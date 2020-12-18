To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Glory awaits for Bockos Jon Jo at Romford

Dogs running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday

Timeform provide the best bets at Romford on Friday...

"He won't be for stopping in this open contest and more glory awaits."

Timeform on Bockos Jon Jo

ANTIGUA BOY (Trap 4) - 19:18 Romford

ANTIGUA BOY can make his class tell with victory up in trip in this open race. He's been running well in some of the big competitions of late and wasn't far away from reaching Sunday's Olympic Final at Hove. This extra distance will suit him on his first run at Romford.

BOCKOS JON JO (Trap 1) - 20:38 Romford

BOCKOS JON JO made amends for a luckless defeat the previous week when battering Bubbly Spark seven days ago, clocking another impressive time in the red jacket. He won't be for stopping in this open contest and more glory awaits.

GOLDIES HODDLE (Trap 3) - 21:12 Romford

GOLDIES HODDLE had everything go wrong last week but can resume winning ways here. A slow start immediately left the Romford star on the back foot and he also suffered an early bump for his troubles. He'd previously been in red-hot form, winning five of his six races upon his return to the track in October, and this looks a very good opening.

Recommended bets

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Romfd 18th Dec (OR 575M)

Friday 18 December, 7.18pm

Market rules

1. Longhirst Four
2. Dudleys Evelyn
3. Touchdown Ursula
4. Antigua Boy
5. Account Closed
6. Slippy Mick
Romfd 18th Dec (OR 400M)

Friday 18 December, 8.38pm

Market rules

1. Bockos Jon Jo
2. Getthecash
3. Droopys Mac
4. Saffrons Xpress
5. Savana Scamp
6. Bubbly Spark
Romfd 18th Dec (OR 400M)

Friday 18 December, 9.12pm

Market rules

1. Pantone Whisper
2. Goldies Linekar
3. Goldies Hoddle
4. Coolavanny Messi
5. Ive Got Gears
6. Headford Duke
