Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Glory awaits for Bockos Jon Jo at Romford

ANTIGUA BOY (Trap 4) - 19:18 Romford

ANTIGUA BOY can make his class tell with victory up in trip in this open race. He's been running well in some of the big competitions of late and wasn't far away from reaching Sunday's Olympic Final at Hove. This extra distance will suit him on his first run at Romford.

BOCKOS JON JO (Trap 1) - 20:38 Romford

BOCKOS JON JO made amends for a luckless defeat the previous week when battering Bubbly Spark seven days ago, clocking another impressive time in the red jacket. He won't be for stopping in this open contest and more glory awaits.

GOLDIES HODDLE (Trap 3) - 21:12 Romford

GOLDIES HODDLE had everything go wrong last week but can resume winning ways here. A slow start immediately left the Romford star on the back foot and he also suffered an early bump for his troubles. He'd previously been in red-hot form, winning five of his six races upon his return to the track in October, and this looks a very good opening.