Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Glaise Tiny can follow up

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Sunderland on Wednesday...

"...we’re hopeful of a bold follow-up bid..."

Timeform on Glaise Tiny

Abbys Attitude (Trap 1, 18.19) only recently returned from a spell on the side-lines following seasonal rest and, in truth wasn;'t seen to best effect when runner-up in this grade 2 weeks ago, receiving an early bump and finding the winner long gone (in a slick time). Yvonne Bell's charge will be finding her fitness improving week-by-week and with plenty of back-class to call upon, we're hopeful she can break swiftly, hold her position on the rails and come out on top.

Mill Gibson (Trap 3, 18.36) is established as a fairly useful graded performer in his own right, hitting the heights of A2 in his pomp and he's clearly no back number judged on a string of placed efforts in recent weeks. His last foray in to handicap company resulted in success and, from what looks a good make-up in the white jacket, he's fancied to be front rank off the second bend and emerge victorious.

Glaise Tiny (Trap 1, 20.27) was enjoying a consistent spell and deservedly opened her account at Sunderland 6 days ago, coming from a most unpromising position to narrowly come out on top. Competing in some hot A2 contests in recent weeks, the pick of her exploits on the clock entitle the daughter of Droopys Jet to serious consideration in this field and we're hopeful of a bold follow-up bid.

Recommended bets

Abbys Attitude (Trap 1) - 18.19 Sunderland
Mill Gibson (Trap 3) - 18:36 Sunderland
Glaise Tiny (Trap 1) - 20:27 Sunderland

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

